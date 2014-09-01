Samsung Galaxy Note 4 teaser video reveals presence of S Pen

Samsung has released a new teaser video for its upcoming Unpacked event that uses various buzz-words whilst revealing very little about the launch event for the Galaxy Note 4 in under two days time.

The new video mentions Note twice in its title and is a collection of different situations all cut together into a stream that uses the words “share”, “write”, “win”, “create” and “go big” before finishing off with an outline of a phablet and a stylus writing on it.

That end portion confirms that an S Pen will be a part of the new device and the buzz words confirm that the device will have an all-round focus and be able to perform a wide range of functions.

Leaks on the make-up of the new Samsung phablet have been seeping out for a couple of months now and so far have the screen at 5.7in and there are rumours it could be the first display to have a 4K resolution.

Under the hood it should have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 chip alongside 4GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel camera capable of recording ultra HD video [3,840 x 2,160 resolution] at 30 frames per second and selfie obsessives get a 3.7-megapixel snapper on the front.

There have also been rumours about various other features such as an ultrasound case that would make it easier for visual impaired users to get around by using sound waves.

Samsung’s plans its Unpacked event could also stretch to announcing the Gear VR virtual reality headset the same time and stay tuned to ITProPortal.com for all the latest.