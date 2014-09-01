Samsung unveils world's first curved soundbar to match TV

Samsung has today unveiled the world's first TV-matching curved soundbar, the HW-H7500/H7501.

The device was announced at this year's IFA event, and is designed to complement the firm's range of curved television sets.

The release is part of Samsung's "Total Curved Solution" and aims to complement the aesthetic design of the TV. The curved soundbar can be wall-mounted and can also be easily installed under the set, replacing the TV stand, without the need to drill separate holes in the wall.

The soundbar has a width of 42mm and a curvature radius of 4,200mm, replicating the Samsung Curved UHD TV. The new product will be compatible with both the 55 and 65 inch curved television sets.

Robert King, vice president of consumer electronics at Samsung UK and Ireland, said that the new device helps the firm meet its aim of providing an immersive experience for consumers.

"As the market leader in curved technology, Samsung strives to create the most complete home entertainment experience – whether that's watching the latest 4K content on our Curved UHD TVs, immersing yourself in incredible surround sound or listening to the latest music throughout your home," he said.

The curved soundbar will feature 8.1 channel support with two speaker units on each side. Users will be able control the soundbar via their Samsung TV remote controls and wirelessly through TV SoundConnect.

The company also announced the launch of the latest addition to its Wireless Audio Multiroom line, the M3.

Similar to the M5 and M7, the M3 offers a more compact and affordable option for users looking to enjoy the multiroom experience.

There is currently no word on the release date or price range for the curved soundbar or the M3, but further details are expected before the end of the year.