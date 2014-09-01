Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments interrogation trailer revealed

A new trailer has been released for Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments, the incoming detective adventure game from Frogwares (published by Focus Home Interactive).

Entitled the "Art of Interrogation", it shows, well, just that – with Holmes and Watson questioning a hapless attendant at a Roman baths in this case. You can watch the video above.

It shows the process of scanning a suspect with the cursor to reveal pertinent details – the sort Holmes picks up on, such as wrinkles, polished buttons, and in this case most crucially the telegram in the chap's pocket.

It's all done in the style of the hit TV show, and if you can piece together the right info, then you can ask the right question and pressure the man into spilling all, which happens in this case.

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments features seven different cases to solve including murders (of course) and thefts, none of which will be straightforward. The developer claims that the player will have plenty of freedom and moral choices to make which will determine the course of the adventure.

The game is set to come out at the end of September on PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. If you pre-order on Steam, incidentally, you also get The Testament of Sherlock Holmes thrown in for free.

For more details and trailer footage, see the game's official website.