Today’s tech: ‘Massive’ GCHQ protest sees Anonymous drink its own urine, robotic printers, and the best gadgets at IFA 2014

Anonymity protesters besiege GCHQ, drink own urine

Online activist group We Are Anonymous camped outside GCHQ (Government Communications Headquaters) as a protest against the government's "Tempora" computer surveillance system.

However the protest didn't go as well as the activist group had hoped with just a fraction of the expected number showing up. Originally sources suggested the number to be from around 700 to 9,000 but only 30 demonstrators actually showed up.

At one point the activists drank urine from a potty. Protester Mitch Antony explained "This is a dirty protest against the government taking the p**s. So now we're giving the p**s back," which made the metaphor, and reason for the protest, almost entirely potty.

Robot printer set to carry secrets

Fujifilm and Xerox unite to build a robotic printer so smart it delivers documents straight to your desk

Fujifilm and Xerox have teamed-up to make a "smart-printer" designed for public places where business travelers need to urgently print confidential documents.

After uploading a document to a unique web address, the printer will travel to the location of the user, and after a verification process, will print the document right then and there.

The IDC (international data corporation) appears conflicted on the new service with analyst Maggie Tan saying "the majority of these business lounges would have higher printing demand, especially from business travelers who always need to print urgently using a secured method."

However Bryan Ma, vice president of client devices, also at IDC said that the device "seems more like technology for technology's sake."

Tech giants will allegedly announce new products at huge tech conference

Best gadgets of IFA 2014: Sony Xperia Z3, Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and the Moto 360 smartphones

IFA 2014 (International Funkausstellung) is nearly upon us and since it's Europe's biggest consumer tech conference, some rather exciting pieces of tech will be unveiled.

Samsung will show-off the follow up to the ITProPortal Best Buy award-winning, Galaxy Note 3, unsurprisingly called the Samsung Galaxy Note 4. Samsung is also expected to announce its foray into the VR world with the Samsung Gear VR.

LG is set to release a follow up to the first curved smartphone: the LG G Flex 2. LG will also launch its own round smartwatch: The LG G Watch R.

For a full round up of the gadgets that will be unveiled at IFA 2014 click the link.

Stay tuned this week as two of our greatest scoop hounds Aatif Sulleyman and Paul Cooper are hitting the IFA floor to sniff out all the exciting tech unveiled at the conference.