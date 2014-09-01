UK government announces new deputy CTO

The UK government has appointed Magnus Falk as deputy CTO to support CTO Liam Maxwell.

Falk, who was previously CIO at Credit Suisse, will report to Maxwell as part of a team tasked with ensuring government technology provides high-quality digital services that people prefer to use.

The appointment of a deputy CIO comes as part of a large-scale recruitment drive within the government for roles such as chief digital officers (CDOs), technical architects and developers.

According to Whitehall, 100 experts have filled technical roles with the aim of strengthening digital leadership in the Departments.

The new employees will be attempting to improve government services such as Carer’s Allowance and apprenticeship applications.

The ongoing recruitment drive is being led by the Government Digital Service (GDS) which is aiming to increase specialist capability in the civil service.

The Civil Service Capabilities Plan lists raising technology and digital skills levels across government as one of four priority areas and forms part of the Civil Service Reform Plan.

“As part of our long-term economic plan, bringing in digital and technology experience and expertise is just one of the ways in which we are creating a world-class, 21st century civil service capable of leading change and delivering the best for Britain,” claimed Cabinet Office Minister Francis Maude.

“The transformation of government digital services and the technology that underpins in is a compelling proposition,” added Mike Bracken, executive director of digital in the Cabinet Office.

“By creating an environment in which this kind of change can happen, government is now able to attract technical experts who want to do work that matters,” Bracken claimed.

Government-wide tech and digital recruitment

Other high profile appointments include former Electrolux global CIO Ian Sayer who is now Ministry of Justice (MoJ) CTO and former Qatarlyst CTA (chief technical architect) to government CTA.

A number of new CDOs have also joined various Whitehall departments, including HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), MoJ, Office for National Statistics, Student Loan Company (SLC) and Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The government claims Departmental digital and technology leaders will work closely together and share experiences and lessons learned with each other.

