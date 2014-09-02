Daily Deals: Amazon Kindle Fire HD 7in tablet for £89

There's nothing like the feeling of a good e-reader is there?

That's why whether you're into crime, romance, history, or even sustain yourself on an exclusive diet of ITProPortal only, you'd love the Kindle Fire HD.

The Fire is far more than an e-reader though. Behind the tablet's HD display is a fast, dual-core processor, which means for speedy web browsing and great image quality for video playback on the 7in display. There's also email and calendar support for Gmail, Outlook and more.

There's also free, unlimited cloud storage for all your Amazon content and a 10-hour battery life, plus Dolby Digital Plus audio.

It's all yours for £89 (normally £119) from Amazon.com.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.