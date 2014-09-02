Digitsole smart insoles offer heating, pedometer and calorie tracking for just $99 on Kickstarter

Cold feet, in a literal sense, are set to be banished after a new Kickstarter campaign started off to try and fund Digitsole’s interactive and connected insoles.

Related: Who will win the war of the wearables?

The latest connected item of clothing takes the form of a regular insole that can heat feet as well as provide information on steps, calories burned and various other functions through a dedicated iOS or Android app.

Digitsole offers similar fitness functions to the raft of fitness wristbands on the market yet claims that its sensor system inside the insole is “more precise and efficient” than those bands on the market right now.

The heating element can also be controlled from inside the app and offers the chance to heat them up to the desired temperature that has a maximum output of some 40 degrees Celsius.

Each pair of insoles can be charged using a built-in USB port and it has a battery life of seven to eight hours when being used continuously and each pair is available in a range of sizes from EU 36 to 46 [UK 5 to 11]

“It’s fantastic to finally be bringing Digitsole to Kickstarter. Being able to offer a product that combines multiple health benefits and cutting-edge technology is a great prospect. We hope this sentiment is echoed by the Kickstarter community. We’re excited to be ringing in the new era of smart clothing, and we’re absolutely delighted to be sharing it with a crowd that we know values innovation and creative, functional design," said Karim Oumnia, Digitsole engineer.

Related: An in-depth look at how wearable technology will develop in 2014

Early Bird packages start at $99 [£60] each on Kickstarter that come with a pair of insoles and are limited to just 300, and it needs to raise some $40,000 [£24,147] to be put into full production with shipping getting underway in January 2015.