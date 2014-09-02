G-Cloud still a mystery to many UK public sector employees

Exactly two thirds of UK civil servants have no knowledge whatsoever of the UK Government G-Cloud procurement programme with the obvious advantages of the service still failing to reach public sector workers.

A survey by the managed data service provider Six Degrees Group [6DG] found that 66 per cent of UK civil service workers have no background knowledge on the programme even though it has now been in place for well over two years.

“These statistics demonstrate that as we move towards the end of 2014, the government still needs to do a lot more to educate all public sector departments on G-Cloud,” stated Campbell Williams, Group Strategy and Marketing Director at 6DG. “The initiative has the power to transform radically how authorities interact with cloud providers. However, as the findings from both surveys have shown, the public sector remains unaware of the many benefits that using the G-Cloud framework can provide. It’s a framework designed specifically for the public sector, so it’s essential that they know what it is and how it can benefit them.”

6DG’s survey, which was conducted at Civil Service Live, also showed that 75 per cent of public sector professionals are unaware of the advantages of procuring services through the G-Cloud framework.

The latest results come after a Freedom of Information Act request filed by 6DG at the end of 2013 showed 76 per cent of local authorities or councils have no knowledge of how the G-Cloud framework works.

Even this being the case the sales made through the G-Cloud procurement portal topped £200 million by July 2014 and 53 per cent of the sales were made by small and medium sized businesses [SMBs].