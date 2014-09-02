Google Nexus 8.9in tablet will have keyboard cover accessory

Google's incoming 8.9in Nexus slate might be following in the productive footsteps of Microsoft's Surface tablet range, with an optional keyboard cover to be offered alongside the device.

That's the word from Android Police, which has got hold of a schematic drawing of the keyboard cover. The lid of the cover is split into three segments, which have magnets that mean it can be folded into a triangle for use as a stand for the tablet, while the keyboard nestles beneath.

Apparently the keyboard will pair with the Nexus tablet via Bluetooth 4.0, and the peripheral will draw its power from a 450mAh battery which will be secreted away somewhere.

The keyboard will supposedly be a very thin affair at just 5mm, making it nicely portable.

The production of the keyboard cover is certainly an interesting move in terms of making Android tablets more viable for productivity usage, where the likes of the Surface and iPad reign – but of course, there's far more to consider than just a keyboard accessory. Quality productivity software is also crucial.

Read more: HTC's Google Nexus slate now 'X' rated and powered by 64-bit SoC

Google's 8.9in slate might be called the Nexus X, according to the latest on the grapevine, with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display and a 64-bit Tegra K1 CPU potentially backed by 4GB of RAM. If these specs are correct, the hardware will certainly have no problems handling whatever app you throw at it, and then some.

It'll be a sterling flagship for Android slates, which now dominate the tablet world that was once led by the iPad – but how it might fare in a business environment is another matter.