IFA 2014 live: All the launches, keynotes and analysis

Dear readers, welcome to ITProPortal's IFA 2014 live blog. Throughout the week, we'll be delivering comprehensive coverage of everything that goes down in Berlin at Europe's biggest technology tradeshow.

There's so much to look forward to that it's basically impossible to list it all here, but prospective highlights include the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and the latest round of Gear-branded smartwatches, Sony's newest batch of Xperia smartphones and tablets, as well as another (hopefully not too disappointing) wearable or 10.

Aside from this, we're also really pumped for the major conferences of tech superpowers Microsoft, Lenovo and Qualcomm. If that isn't quite enough to get you drooling all over your keyboard, there'll also be keynotes and interviews aplenty. Hint: Intel, Nest and Samsung may or may not be heavily involved. The show officially opens to the public on Friday, 5 September but the serious business gets underway long before that.

In fact, we're expecting major product launches from eight different companies on Wednesday and Thursday alone.

Stick around for all the news, analysis and pictures and get involved with the team via the comments section at the bottom of this page.

For now, we bid the UK a fond farewell and hope that the weather doesn't improve too much in our absence. Enjoy the ride!