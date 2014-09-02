IFA 2014 schedule: All you need to know

As one of the biggest trade shows of the calendar, IFA packs a lot into a tight schedule. While the actual show doesn't officially open to the public until Friday, the whole week leading up to the opening is riddled with press conferences, launch events, and glittering new devices from some of the biggest names in technology, including Sony, Samsung, Lenovo, Microsoft Devices, Intel and even smart homes pioneer Nest Labs.

This guide is here to help you navigate the hectic schedule of the IFA week. If you're a tech buff with a need to be kept up to date, this is your one stop shop for everything you need to know about the IFA schedule, and what's happening when in Berlin.

Wednesday 3 September

While IFA doesn't officially kick off until Friday, Wednesday is going to be one of the biggest days, with Sony and Samsung both holding massive launch events for flagship devices. Rumour has it that we'll be seeing a brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 4 hitting the world of mobile devices, as well as Sony upgrading its Xperia line with an all-new Z3 and Z3 tablet.

Sony fans could also be in for a treat after rumours began to emerge that it is ready to re-enter the smartwatch arena with a mystery product launch at the upcoming IFA 2014 show in Berlin.

Tune in to ITProPortal for the Galaxy Note 4 launch from Samsung at 12:00 BST, and check out ITProPortal's Xperia Z3 launch coverage at 14:00 BST. Both launches will be covered live, minute by minute right here.

For more info and rumours on both devices, check out our Xperia Z3 live coverage, and our Galaxy Note 4 launch live blog.

Thursday 4 September

Microsoft Devices is holding its conference on Thursday, with a look back at an interesting year for Microsoft, as well as some indication of where the company sees its future lying in the mobile market. Definitely one to watch. Since we saw the Nokia Lumia 930, Microsoft's flagship, and the elegant Surface Pro 3 come out quite recently, we're unlikely to see any big releases from Microsoft Devices – however, Redmond isn't beyond pulling out a couple of surprises, so stay tuned at ITProPortal.

Lenovo is on the other end of the release spectrum, with a possible tablet, phone and even a PC, alongside some new enterprise offerings on the cards. Nobody's quite sure what's coming from Lenovo, but this is definitely one not to miss.

Friday 5 September

Friday kicks off the show proper, with Samsung delivering the opening keynote. We can expect a lot of subtle (and not-so-subtle) self promotion, boasting and bluster from the Korean electronics giant, as well as a little bit of promo for the new Galaxy Note 4.

Definitely one to watch for tech buffs, but maybe have a game of solitaire open as you do. Tune in at 9:30 BST for the Samsung keynote at IFA 2014.

Intel is also delivering an afternoon keynote at 15:00 BST, after Arcelik's 13:00 BST keynote. Probably more of the same, but definitely worth a look in at both.

Saturday 6 September

One of the most interesting events at IFA 2014 is the Nest Labs keynote, which will take place at 9:30 BST on Saturday. The time of the Nest keynote means a couple of overindulging tech experts might not make it, unfortunately – but ITProPortal will be there all the way.

Expect to hear a lot about the future of the smart home, the Internet of things and the new connected world we keep hearing about.

Since its acquisition by Google for $3.2 billion (£1.9 billion), Nest Labs has been one of the hottest companies in tech, and seems intent on reinventing every device in the home, one by one. Definitely not one to miss!

ITProPortal will be covering IFA live on our official event live blog. We'll be following all the launches and the flops, all the gaffes and the jargon, all the updates minute by minute.

Stay tuned for a link!