LG unveils OLED TV with Swarovski crystal studded stand

What do you want from your TV? A good picture? A robust smart hub? Solid sound from a flat panel? Or a crap-load of crystals dotted around it, perhaps?

If it's the latter, you're in luck – though you may be in a minority – as LG is showing off just the HDTV for you at IFA in Berlin this week.

LG has collaborated with Swarovski, the well-known maker of all things crystal (including little cat ornaments), to produce a curved OLED TV set with a crystal stand. The stand has 460 "luminescent Aurora Borealis crystals" of three different sizes dotted around the sides, apparently applied by hand using stencils to turn a "cutting-edge television into a work of art".

Well, we're not so sure about that, but it might appeal to some folks. While the crystals may be nice and glittery and sparkly, though, let's hope they don't catch the colours from the screen and reflect them, as that could get a little annoying if you notice it out of the corner of your eye.

This is a limited edition TV (unsurprisingly), and the OLED panel is impressively thin at 4mm, apparently offering a quality picture via LG's advanced pixel-dimming system and the inherent benefits of OLED.

Large OLED sets are pricey anyway, so expect this crystal munching monster to make quite the dent in your wallet – although LG didn't actually confirm anything on the price tag front.

Hyun-hwoi Ha, president and CEO of LG's Home Entertainment Company, commented: "The epitome of luxury and refinement, Swarovski crystals and LG's premium OLED TV complement each other perfectly. The crystals help to create an aesthetic that is, quite simply, gorgeous, while our OLED technology ensures a level of picture quality that is every bit as stunning as one could imagine."

The crystal-encrusted set is expected to go on sale towards the end of the year, in the fourth quarter.