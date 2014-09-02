New iPhone 6 video shows rear shell of the 5.5in phablet

The latest iPhone 6 leak to pop up shows a video of the purported shell of the 5.5in phablet version of Apple's next-gen smartphone.

The footage comes from Nowhereelse.fr (via BGR), a pretty prolific iPhone leaker, and although the video is rather blurry (and the music unimaginably cheesy), it gives us a good idea of what the rear of the device will look like (assuming it's not a fake).

The aluminium chassis shows the rounded edges we're now familiar with from many previous leaks, and of course details like the buttons on the side.

Both the iPhone 4.7in and 5.5in are expected to be unveiled next Tuesday, possibly along with the iWatch in what could be one massive media event. The phablet iPhone (which may or may not be dubbed the iPhone Air) could go on sale later than the standard 4.7in version, though (and indeed the iWatch is rumoured to be hitting shelves early next year, for that matter).

Release schedule aside, the other question mark over the phablet is how much it will cost – it could potentially tip up at close to £700 if other speculation we've heard on the grapevine is close to the mark.

The latest gossip is that the iPhone 6 will come with a new digital wallet, the iPhone Wallet, which has been produced in collaboration with Visa, MasterCard, and American Express (and will use NFC, and the handset's fingerprint scanner for validation).

For a full roundup of all the latest rumours and updates on the iPhone 6, check out our rolling live coverage.