Today’s tech: UK man arrested for illegal streaming, General Motor's next-gen car safety tech, and Germany bans Uber

Police call full-time on cybercrime

New cyber crime police unit arrests UK man over illegal streaming sites

PIPCU (Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit) has arrested a 27-year-old man from Manchester for allegedly running an illegal sports streaming website.

The third arrest in relation to online streaming, Danny Medlycott, head of the PIPCU, said "Not only is there a significant loss to industry with this particular operation but it is also unfair that millions of people work hard to be able to afford to pay for their subscription-only TV services when others cheat the system."

GM listens to my old driving instructors catch phrase "use your eyes mate!"

General Motors barrels into smart car race with new eye and head-tracking technology

American car manufacturer General Motors (GM) is set to launch new car safety technology that detects when a driver is not concentrating on the road.

"Safety doesn't sell cars – sexy sells cars," said Ken Kroeger, Seeing Machines' (the company that developed the technology) CEO. "But once cameras are there, they can be expanded for other features and purposes.

Kroeger could be suggesting a system by which to identify if the car's driver is a thief or the owner, or to improve safety by allowing users to control dashboard apps with just their head.

Germany so uber ride-share app

Uber goes über the line: Frankfurt court bans taxi app in Germany

Germany have placed a nationwide ban on ride share entrepreneurs Uber. The move comes from several months of banning (and subsequently unbanning) use of the app at a local level.

The ban was likely unexpected as Uber announced on its blog last week an aggressive expansion strategy in Germany, hoping to root itself in most major cities.

However the ban is a temporary one and Uber are expected to appeal the decision. Judging by its track record I wouldn't count it out yet.