Aberdeen becomes Scotland’s first Gigabit City through CityFibre investment

Scotland has its first “Gigabit City” after CityFibre agreed to bring a super-fast fibre-optic broadband network to Aberdeen and help it become one of the country’s economic powerhouses.

The project will be rolled out in conjunction with local Internet service provider Internet for Business [IFB] and brings speeds of over 1000Mbps to upwards of 6,000 businesses across the northern Scottish city.

“We selected Aberdeen as it represents the perfect opportunity for a Gigabit City project. Its economic power, business makeup and absence of alternative network mean that Aberdeen will be in a position to take full advantage of this transformational digital infrastructure,” CityFibre CEO Greg Mesch explained.

Aberdeen currently has the second highest broadband take-up rate in the UK even though there is no cable infrastructure in place and it’s thought that the Gigabit network will help it become the best digitally connected city in Scotland.

“This new fibre network will provide a long-term foundation for businesses’ digital requirements, sending a signal to businesses that Aberdeen is a city with room to grow and progress, and providing future investors confidence in the services that the city can offer,” stated Graeme Gordon, CEO of IFB.

CityFibre began work on similar networks in York, Bournemouth, Peterborough and Coventry in the past year and also announced a funding round of over £50 million.

“CityFibre’s decision to make Aberdeen a Gigabit City helps us to realise the ambitions laid out in Accelerate Aberdeen of being at the leading edge of the digital revolution, with the world-class connectivity essential for continued growth and helps lay the foundations for significant improvements for residential customers in the future,” added Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing.