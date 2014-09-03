Daily Deals: Toshiba 1TB STOR.E portable hard drive £39.96

Music, videos, books, games - they all take up valuable room on your computer hard drive.

External storage devices exist to ease up the strain, and this Toshiba STOR.E portable hard drive packs a terabyte of space for your valuable files.

USB 3.0 technology offers fast transfer of large files and the drive comes with pre-loaded Nero BackItUp & Burn Essentials for backing up.

The STOR.E comes formatted as NTFS (MS Windows), however, the hard drive can be re-formatted to HFS+ file system for full Mac compatibility.

It's currently available for £39.96 - (normally £69.99).

Get over to Ebay to check out the deal before it ends.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.