Google Enterprise renamed Google for Work

When you hear terms like "enterprise" and "corporate", you immediately think of large office buildings, fancy men in suits and billions of pounds in revenue. However, we do not all work under such naming constraints. Hell, we do not even always work in the traditional sense. Whether you babysit, contribute time at a local church or develop a home budget, you are working - even if you do not get paid. In other words, work gets done outside of the enterprise.

So, to name a product "Enterprise", really limits the appeal. Quite frankly, that word is very intimidating to the average person, so it makes sense to not use it. Today, Google wisely rebrands Google Enterprise as Google for Work. Believe it or not, sometimes a name change makes all the difference.

"Work today is very different from 10 years ago. Cloud computing, once a new idea, is abundantly available, and collaboration is possible across offices, cities, countries and continents. Ideas can go from prototype to development to launch in a matter of days. Working from a computer, tablet or phone is no longer just a trend -- it's a reality. And millions of companies, large and small, have turned to Google’s products to help them launch, build and transform their businesses, and help their employees work the way they live. In other words, work is already better than it used to be", says Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman, Google.

Schmidt further explains, "technology for the workplace isn't just about a better way of doing business. It's about empowering anyone, whether they're a developer with an idea in their basement or a baker with a better cupcake or a company with thousands of employees, to have an impact. We never set out to create a traditional 'enterprise' business - we wanted to create a new way of doing work. So the time has come for our name to catch up with our ambition. As of today, what was called Google Enterprise is now, simply, Google for Work".

It is appreciated that Google recognises how diverse the world is when it comes to work. Sure, larger Enterprise customers are probably the bread and butter now, but as time marches on, individuals and small businesses may be a more profitable focus. Either way, a less scary name is always a good thing and symbolic gestures are sometimes the most important.