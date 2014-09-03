How to watch Samsung’s Unpacked 2014 Galaxy Note 4 reveal live

Today's the day, not for a fluffy bunch of toys to gather in a copse for a picnic, but for Samsung to finally unveil its Galaxy Note 4 smartphone.

Yes, over at IFA 2014, Samsung Unpacked 2014 Episode 2 kicks off at 14:00 GMT this afternoon, and you might just want to watch the proceedings live.

If that's the case, then you've come to the right place. You'll find a livestream of the event above in all its glory, just press play, or alternatively point your browser here.

You can expect glitz and glamour (possibly), and a new phablet (most definitely), with the Note 4 expected to boast an impressive 5.7in 2560 x 1440 resolution display. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 will be running the show, and a pretty smart sounding 16 megapixel camera is expected, with a 3.7 megapixel front-facer for selfies.

Some fancy features are also going to be added to the fingerprint sensor, according to the rumour mill, taking functionality further than the Galaxy S5 did. We'll know everything there is to know very soon.

The Galaxy Note 4 might be the star of Unpacked, but it's not the only device which is going to be wheeled out. There are also whispers of another wearable (to follow swiftly on the heels of the Gear S which was recently revealed), and possibly even a VR headset along the lines of Facebook's Oculus Rift or Sony's Project Morpheus.

It isn't one you want to miss, so make sure you're there just after lunchtime. Of course, we'll also be bringing you live coverage with commentary and analysis from 12:00 GMT – and you can catch up with all the latest Galaxy Note 4 rumours right here.