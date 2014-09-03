IFA 2014: How to watch the launch of the Sony Xperia Z3 live

Today is certainly a busy day in the tech world, particularly when it comes to smartphones, as we've already had Samsung's Galaxy Note 4 reveal (among other things), and now Sony is unveiling its new flagship at IFA 2014.

In fact, Sony is set to take the wraps off not just the Xperia Z3, but the Xperia Z3 Compact – the "mini" version of the phone – and the Xperia Z3 Tablet as well. But most people are waiting with bated breath for the Xperia Z3 itself.

So, you want to watch the unveiling live online? We're guessing that's the case, otherwise why would you have clicked through to this article? Unless it was a mistake, in which case, we still suggest you take a small chunk of time out of this afternoon to see what Sony has up its sleeve.

The launch event starts at 15:15 GMT, and you can watch live by heading on over to the official Sony feed here, or alternatively, you can check out the stream on the IFA TV site (the site is in German, mind, but the event will of course be in English!). Two options are better than one, just in case one feed goes down.

If you want some commentary and incisive analysis while you watch, then check out our rolling live coverage of the event right here.

The Xperia Z3 is expected to boast 16GB of memory with 3GB of RAM, and it will come with a 20.7-megapixel camera and a secondary front-facing 2.2-megapixel snapper, if GSM Arena is on the money with its rumour-mongering. We haven't got long to find out, anyway – the event will begin shortly...