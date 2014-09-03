IFA 2014: Lenovo launches 8in TAB S8 tablet, touchscreen Y70 Touch, and ERAZER X315 gaming rig

It's the first day of IFA2014 in Berlin, and Lenovo is getting all touchy feely. Rather than waiting until later in the consumer trade show, Lenovo has opted to display all of its wares right from that start by taking the wraps off three new devices, two of which feature touchscreens.

As one of the devices is an Android powered tablet, this one is a given, but there's also a touchscreen laptop, and high-powered gaming rig to splash your hard-earned cash on. Priced at just $199 ( around £120), you may well be tempted to throw your money at the 8in TAB S8 with its sleek good looks and pretty impressive specs.

The display is a 1920 x 1200 affair boasting an ultra-thin bezel, and the whole unit weighs in at 299g. By way of illustrating the tablet's svelte dimensions, Lenovo has chosen to liken its thinness to that of a "standard pencil". Powered by a quad-core Intel Atom Z3745 processor running at up to 1.86GHz, the tablet also packs 2GB RAM, and 16GB of storage - sadly not complemented with a microSD slot. The 4290mAh offers a claimed run time of up to seven hours and there are 1.6-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras to take care of photos and videos. KitKat 4.4 comes pre-installed and there's an LTE option.

Lenovo's second touch-friendly option is the Y70 Touch gaming laptop. This is no ordinary touchscreen; it is Lenovo's largest, at 17in. Games can be housed on the 1TB hard drive (there's also a 256GB SSD option), and can take advantage of up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 4GB of dedicated video memory. The battery can last for up to five hours, and at 3.4kg the laptop is fairly light considering its size. There's no word on pricing yet.

For anyone looking for a non-portable gaming machine, there's the ERAZER X315. This rig rounds off Lenovo's trio of announcements. Pixels are pushed around the screen by an AMD Radeon R9 series graphics card, and there are two quad-core processors to choose from - 3.1GHz and 3.7GHz.

Opt for the slower processor and the case comes kitted out with a 2GB AMD Radeon R9 255, a 1TB/8GB SSHD, and 8GB RAM. Part with a little more cash and the specification jumps to a 2GB AMD Radeon R9 260, a 2TB/8GB SSHD, and 12GB RAM. The case itself features, to quote Lenovo, "front LED lighting and a futuristic profile that mimics the smooth lines of a knight’s armor".