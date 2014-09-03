IFA 2014: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 hits Phones4u in exclusive gold colourway

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 buyers at Phones4u have an extra option in the shape of a gold colourway that is exclusive to the store for the first eight weeks following the release.

Phones4u hasn’t revealed when it will get it onto the shelves and when it does it comes in black, white and the exclusive gold with a variety of the UK’s mobile networks able to add it to their ranges.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 4 in front of a bustling audience at its Unpacked event that runs alongside IFA 2014 and the high-end phablet builds on what its predecessor has already achieved.

The device has a sharp 5.7in display with a Quad HD 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution that gives it a significant uplift compared with the Galaxy Note 3 plus 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage under the hood.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Hands-on review

It comes into its own through its wealth of additional features including an S Pen with better sensitivity, a more powerful battery that gives 7.5 per cent more life, fingerprint scanner and UV sensor.

In the camera department it has a 16-megapixel snapper on the back and a 3.7-megapixel one on the front that will be enough to satisfy most users wanting to take selfies.

Phones4u advises interested customers to register now to receive the news as soon as the new phablet is available at the retailer and pricing will also be announced in due course.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 4 launch is covered in all its phablet glory over at the live blog right here.