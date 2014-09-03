IFA 2014: Logitech reveals multi-device Bluetooth keyboard and ergonomic mouse

Logitech has unveiled a pair of new peripherals, a keyboard and a mouse, over at IFA 2014 in Berlin.

The Wireless Mouse M280 is built for comfort, and crafted with curved grips made of soft rubber that are designed to fit your hand (although the problem here is everyone's hands are different, of course – but we guess it's obviously designed with the average hand foremost in mind).

The peripheral boasts Logitech's Advanced Optical Sensor for precise tracking, and a wide scroll wheel, again with ergonomics and comfort in mind. The wireless mouse automatically puts itself in sleep mode when not being used to save the battery, and said battery apparently lasts for 18 months.

Moving onto the keyboard, the Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480 can be set up to pair with multiple pieces of hardware, just as the name suggests. It's platform agnostic and can be used with up to three devices simultaneously, and you can switch between those devices with a simple turn of a dial (top left in the above image).

In other words, you can pair it with, say, your PC and phone, and be typing away writing a document on the computer when a text comes in. Simply turn the dial and you can use the K480 to bash out a reply to the text on your handset, then switch it back to the PC to carry on with your Word doc.

It's a full-sized keyboard with the most common shortcut keys drafted in from every OS (Windows, Mac, Chrome, Android or iOS), and it also comes with a built-in holder for your tablet or phone. It sounds like a pretty neat peripheral on the whole.

So what's the damage with these new offerings? The K480 keyboard will set you back £49.99, and the mouse £29.99, with both devices expected to be available later this month (indeed, you can pre-order the keyboard now).