Mobile app of the day: Cabin

Cabin is a clever little personal network app that is marketed as being ideal for families. You can use it to set up a private mobile network, and then use that network to keep in touch with a group of people – your family.

Example use cases include things like having one-to-one or group chats, making sure everyone knows everyone else's schedule, ensuring parents know which of them is ferrying the kids around, setting reminders and allowing everyone to know where everyone else is – there's a location sharing element to the app for that last part.

I can see Cabin being a real winner for families that like to stay organised, but it also has other uses. How about using it for communicating with your footy team, or keeping in touch with a work group that's dispersed over a few different locations and trying to get a job done? Or how about just being able to stay in touch easily with a bunch of good friends.

Click here to download Cabin for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: Cabin

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free