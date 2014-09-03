Office 365 monthly subscriptions come to iPad, new themes option

Microsoft has today hit us with two snippets of Office-related news. iPad users will now be able to sign up to a monthly Office 365 Personal and Office 365 Home subscription from their tablet. Nothing has changed about the subscription model itself, but now if you try to do something in the free version of the Office apps that require a subscription, you can upgrade there and then without having to scuttle off to your computer. You may be reading a Word file free of charge, but if you decide you want to edit it, you can upgrade with a few taps.

As before, Office 365 Personal will set you back $6.99 per month. It can be installed on one PC or Mac as well as one tablet, and bumps OneDrive storage from 15GB to 1TB. For $9.99 per month, Office 365 Home can be installed on up to five computers and five tablets. Microsoft will be hoping that the added convenience will encourage more people into making the jump into a subscription.

On the cards for the desktop version of the office suite is something of a change of look. But this isn’t a new look that's the same across the board, rather an opportunity for companies and individuals to stamp their mark on Office 365. In the coming weeks an update is due to roll out that will enable administrators to create a custom theme to match their brand. By adding a custom logo and selecting a new colour scheme, Office can be made to match any company's look.

Keep your eyes peeled for the update - there's no word on exactly when it will land, but it is on its way.