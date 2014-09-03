Prostate Cancer Foundation returns $5000 of Reddit "atonement" donations from Celebgate scandal

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) has returned more than $5,000 (about £3,000) of donations that were raised on social networking site Reddit through the recent infamous "Celebgate" scandal.

The money was donated on Reddit's r/TheFappening page where over 100 intimate celebrity photos, featuring the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande and Kirsten Dunst, were widely shared and distributed. The reason? If you downloaded or circulated the photos, you can atone for the act by donating to this, ahem, relevant charity.

After the pictures were uploaded, "Reddit The Fappening" soon became PFC's top donor on its online leader board.

The charity responded by saying; "A Reddit user directed other Reddit users to make a donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation without the Foundation's knowledge. We would never condone raising funds for cancer research in this manner. Out of respect for everyone involved and in keeping with our own standards, we are returning all donations that resulted from this post."

The photos first appeared on the online forum 4chan, posted by an anonymous user, and then quickly spread across the Internet.

Apple has since defended its iCloud security, saying that the leak was not caused by a breach of its systems, but by "a very targeted attack on user names, passwords and security questions."

This isn't the first time that risqué celebrity photos have been leaked online. In 2012, a man was sentenced to ten years in prison for hacking into over 50 personal accounts, including those of actresses Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson.