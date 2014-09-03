Report: 4G growth boosts mobile video consumption

The increasing use of 4G networks is leading to a rapid rise in demand for mobile video, according to a new report.

The latest Mobile Analytics Report from mobile management firm Citrix, indicates that subscribers on 4G mobile networks are 1.5 times more likely to watch video than subscribers on 3G networks.

Across any mobile network, video constitutes 42 per cent of daily data traffic, compared to 10 per cent for social networking, nine per cent for adult content, six per cent for news and information and one per cent for shopping.

The rise in 4G adoption, which offers download speeds that are five times faster than 3G on average, has also had an effect on how users watch video. Mobile subscribers to 4G services watch video more often, for longer and at a higher resolution.

For example, the report found that 74 per cent of 4G subscribers watch Netflix on their mobile devices compared to 26 per cent of 3G users. In addition, 76 per cent of Netflix viewers watch content for more than five minutes when using 4G, compared to just 65 per cent when watching over 3G.

Anna Yong, senior product marketing manager at Citrix, believes that the impact 4G networks are having on mobile video comes across strongly in the report.

"On average each subscriber makes 1.5 more requests for video content, and each request results in longer viewing times than 3G as demand shifts from more short form content such as that hosted by YouTube, to longer form content such as that hosted by Netflix," she said.

The Mobile Analytics Report also found that 47 per cent of social networking data can be attributed to video, a trend that advertisers are already taking note of by increasing the number of mobile video ads shown.