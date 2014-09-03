Royal Mail brings in new tracking system for e-retailers

Royal Mail has launched a new parcels shipping and tracking system that aims to improve integration between e-retailers’ IT systems and its own software.

The organisation’s business account customers will have access to the new Shopping and Tracking API (application programming interface).

Royal Mail claims this is the next step in a programme to introduce new online tools across its consumer, small business and medium business customer bases.

The company will be offering full IT support for the new API, enabling parcels customers to benefit from improved parcels management via monitoring usage and customising reports.

Those using the new system will have access to all the firm’s UK and international parcel services, as well as checking the progress of consignments, track status and the tracking history of shipment.

According to Royal Mail, the platform is much quicker than its predecessor and represents its significant investment in new IT systems to make collaboration and new services an easier process.

“Improvements for e-commerce”

“[We are] very pleased to introduce our new Shipping and Tracking API which will enable e-retailers to improve and speed up the integration between their own IT systems and Royal Mail,” claimed Nick Landon, managing director of Royal Mail Parcels.

“The new API provides the potential for improved parcels management as well as enabling e-retailers to connect their systems to Royal Mail software much quicker than previously,” he added.

The Shipping and Tracking API is available to customers at no extra cost, enabling access to “up-to-the-minute” technology and a common technical language for seamless integration.

Royal Mail claims this will aid a retailer’s order processing system to easily and seamlessly enable shipping and tracking services.