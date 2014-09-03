Samsung launches new Galaxy Note 4, Gear VR and Gear S: As it happened

Today is a mammoth day in the tech calendar, and Berlin is the place to be.

South Korean giant Samsung is holding its "Unpacked 2014 Episode 2" conference in the German capital, and we're expecting fireworks, not least because Sony is simultaneously holding its own launch event across the city. The small matter of Apple's iPhone 6 reveal next Tuesday has added some extra zing to proceedings too.

Read more: IFA 2014: Live news, pictures and analysis from Berlin

Put simply, we're expecting Samsung to unveil a phablet and two wearable devices this afternoon, at least.

Headlining the show will be the Galaxy Note 4, a large smartphone that comes with its own stylus. The upcoming device's predecessors have been nothing short of excellent, so it will be interesting to see whether the company opts for an overhaul or a tinker.

A whirlwind of rumours also points to the reveal of a new SIM-enabled smartwatch, which we imagine would be really fun to play with. So far, Samsung's timepieces have fallen well short of satisfying consumer demands due to a combination of factors: limited functionality, poor design and inflated pricing being the magic three.

The ability to talk to people through something strapped to your wrist could either prove a game-changer or another fun new feature to get bored with over time.

Finally - though far less is known about this one - we might just witness the first appearance of Gear VR, Samsung's answer to Oculus Rift.

Excited? So are we. Stick with us for all the action as it happens.