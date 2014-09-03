Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs Google Nexus 5: Which should you buy?

By

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 4 and it has gone down very positively amongst the majority of the tech community. It takes over from the Note 3 as the South Korean firm's flagship phablet and commences battle with the Galaxy S5 for the title of Samsung's premier smartphone.

But how does it compare with the other flagships on the market? Let's put it up against the Google Nexus 5 and see how things shape up.

Google Nexus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Display

Screen size

4.95in 5.7in

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 pixels 2,560 x 1,440 pixels

Pixel density

445PPI 515PPI

Type

IPS LCD Super AMOLED

Processor and battery

Family

Snapdragon 800 Snapdragon 805 / Exynos 5433

CPU

Krait 400 Krait 450

Cores

Quad-core Quad-core/ Octa-core

Clock speed

2.3GHz 2.7GHz / 1.9GHz

Battery

2,300mAh 3,220mAh

Claimed 3G talk time

Up to 17h

Storage and memory

RAM

2GB 3GB

Internal storage

16GB / 32GB 32GB

microSD

No Yes

Camera

Rear

8-megapixel 16-megapixel

Video

1080p @ 30fps 1080p @ 60fps, 2160 @ 30fps

Front

1.3-megapixel 3.7-megapixel

Wireless

Standard

4G LTE 4G LTE

Wi-Fi

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

NFC

Yes Yes

Bluetooth

v4.0 v4.0

Integrated wireless charging

Yes

Dimensions

Size

137.8 x 69.2 x 8.6mm 153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5mm

Weight

130g 176g

Operating System

Android 4.4 KitKat Android 4.4 KitKat

Price (SIM-free unless otherwise stated)

£299 (16GB) / £339 (32GB)

Availability

Available October