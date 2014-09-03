Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs Google Nexus 5: Which should you buy?

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 4 and it has gone down very positively amongst the majority of the tech community. It takes over from the Note 3 as the South Korean firm's flagship phablet and commences battle with the Galaxy S5 for the title of Samsung's premier smartphone.

But how does it compare with the other flagships on the market? Let's put it up against the Google Nexus 5 and see how things shape up.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Hands-on review