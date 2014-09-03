Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs Google Nexus 5: Which should you buy?

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 4 and it has gone down very positively amongst the majority of the tech community. It takes over from the Note 3 as the South Korean firm's flagship phablet and commences battle with the Galaxy S5 for the title of Samsung's premier smartphone.
But how does it compare with the other flagships on the market? Let's put it up against the Google Nexus 5 and see how things shape up.
|Google Nexus 5
|Samsung Galaxy Note 4
Display
Screen size
|4.95in
|5.7in
Resolution
|1,920 x 1,080 pixels
|2,560 x 1,440 pixels
Pixel density
|445PPI
|515PPI
Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
Processor and battery
Family
|Snapdragon 800
|Snapdragon 805 / Exynos 5433
CPU
|Krait 400
|Krait 450
Cores
|Quad-core
|Quad-core/ Octa-core
Clock speed
|2.3GHz
|2.7GHz / 1.9GHz
Battery
|2,300mAh
|3,220mAh
Claimed 3G talk time
|Up to 17h
Storage and memory
RAM
|2GB
|3GB
Internal storage
|16GB / 32GB
|32GB
microSD
|No
|Yes
Camera
Rear
|8-megapixel
|16-megapixel
Video
|1080p @ 30fps
|1080p @ 60fps, 2160 @ 30fps
Front
|1.3-megapixel
|3.7-megapixel
Wireless
Standard
|4G LTE
|4G LTE
Wi-Fi
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
NFC
|Yes
|Yes
Bluetooth
|v4.0
|v4.0
Integrated wireless charging
|Yes
Dimensions
Size
|137.8 x 69.2 x 8.6mm
|153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5mm
Weight
|130g
|176g
Operating System
|Android 4.4 KitKat
|Android 4.4 KitKat
Price (SIM-free unless otherwise stated)
|£299 (16GB) / £339 (32GB)
Availability
|Available
|October