Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: All the specs compared

Samsung has just released the latest in the Galaxy Note range, the Galaxy Note 4 at a packed-out hall ahead of this week's IFA 2014 conference in Berlin. Its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 received glowing praise and was actually more powerful than the Galaxy Mega. The Note 4 is the latest in a line of phablet releases capturing consumer interest across the globe.

The device has a 5.7in screen, a 2.5GHz processor, and a 16-megapixel camera.

But how does it stack up against its fellow big-screened Samsung phone, the Galaxy S5? Let's take a look at the specs and find out.

Size & Weight

The biggest difference between the Galaxy Note 4 and the Galaxy S5, and likely what will be a clincher for most prospective buyers, is size. The Note 4 measures in at 153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5mm and weighs 176g, while the S5 is considerably smaller, though only slightly thinner, at 142 x 72.5 x 8.1mm. And it's a fair bit lighter, at 145g.

Display

With a screen size of 5.7in the Note 4 is very much a phablet. The S5, on the other hand, sports a 5.1in display, putting it in the smartphone camp. Resolution-wise, the Note 4 is superior, with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels to play with. The S5 trails with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and a lower pixel density of 441ppi, compared to the Note's 515ppi. Both devices have an HD Super-AMOLED display, though the Note 4 has the S Pen of course, for better screen interaction.

Storage & Memory

The Galaxy Note 4 will ship in 16, 32, and 64GB iterations, and will also be upgradeable through a microSD card slot which can accept cards up to 64GB. The same goes for the S5, meaning both can be suped up to a maximum 128GB of combined internal and expanded storage. Samsung's partnership with Dropbox also provides 50GB cloud storage for users of either phone.

The Note 4 smashes the S5's RAM out of the window with a whopping 4GB to the smaller phone's 2GB.

Camera

The main difference between the two phones in this department comes from the front camera. The S5 has a 2.1-megapixel front camera, significantly less than that of the Note 4 which comes in at 3.7-megapixels. Both models posses a 16-megapixel rear camera and can shoot high definition video.

Processor

If you love sheer processing power, the Note 4 delivers with its Exynos 5543 quad-core system-on-a-chip clocking in at 2.5GHz. The Galaxy S5 clocks in at the same speed, but houses an Exynos 6, suggesting it could run a little faster than its big brother.