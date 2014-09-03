Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: All the specs compared

Samsung has just released the latest in the Galaxy Note range, the Galaxy Note 4 at a packed-out hall ahead of this week's IFA 2014 conference in Berlin. Its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 received glowing praise and was actually more powerful than the Galaxy Mega. The Note 4 is the latest in a line of phablet releases capturing consumer interest across the globe.
The device has a 5.7in screen, a 2.5GHz processor, and a 16-megapixel camera.
But how does it stack up against its fellow big-screened Samsung phone, the Galaxy S5? Let's take a look at the specs and find out.
Size & Weight
The biggest difference between the Galaxy Note 4 and the Galaxy S5, and likely what will be a clincher for most prospective buyers, is size. The Note 4 measures in at 153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5mm and weighs 176g, while the S5 is considerably smaller, though only slightly thinner, at 142 x 72.5 x 8.1mm. And it's a fair bit lighter, at 145g.
Display
With a screen size of 5.7in the Note 4 is very much a phablet. The S5, on the other hand, sports a 5.1in display, putting it in the smartphone camp. Resolution-wise, the Note 4 is superior, with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels to play with. The S5 trails with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and a lower pixel density of 441ppi, compared to the Note's 515ppi. Both devices have an HD Super-AMOLED display, though the Note 4 has the S Pen of course, for better screen interaction.
Storage & Memory
The Galaxy Note 4 will ship in 16, 32, and 64GB iterations, and will also be upgradeable through a microSD card slot which can accept cards up to 64GB. The same goes for the S5, meaning both can be suped up to a maximum 128GB of combined internal and expanded storage. Samsung's partnership with Dropbox also provides 50GB cloud storage for users of either phone.
The Note 4 smashes the S5's RAM out of the window with a whopping 4GB to the smaller phone's 2GB.
Camera
The main difference between the two phones in this department comes from the front camera. The S5 has a 2.1-megapixel front camera, significantly less than that of the Note 4 which comes in at 3.7-megapixels. Both models posses a 16-megapixel rear camera and can shoot high definition video.
Processor
If you love sheer processing power, the Note 4 delivers with its Exynos 5543 quad-core system-on-a-chip clocking in at 2.5GHz. The Galaxy S5 clocks in at the same speed, but houses an Exynos 6, suggesting it could run a little faster than its big brother.
|Samsung Galaxy S5
|Samsung Galaxy Note 4
Display
Screen size
|5.1in
|5.7in
Resolution
|1,920 x 1,080 pixels
|2,560 x 1,440 pixels
Pixel density
|441PPI
|515PPI
Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
Processor and battery
Family
|Snapdragon 805 / Exynos 6
|Snapdragon 805 / Exynos 5433
CPU
|Krait 400
|Krait 450
Cores
|Quad-core
|Quad-core
Clock speed
|2.5GHz
|2.5GHz
Battery
|2,800mAh
|3,220mAh
Claimed 3G talk time
|Up to 21h
Storage and memory
RAM
|2GB
|4GB
Internal storage
|32GB / 64GB
|16GB / 32GB / 64GB
microSD
|Yes
|Yes
Camera
Rear
|16-megapixel
|16-megapixel
Video
|1080p @ 60fps, 2160 @ 30fps
|1080p @ 60fps, 2160 @ 30fps
Front
|2.1-megapixel
|3.7-megapixel
Wireless
Standard
|4G LTE
|4G LTE
Wi-Fi
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
NFC
|Yes
Bluetooth
|v4.0
|v4.0
Integrated wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
Dimensions
Size
|142 x 72.5 x 8.1mm
|153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5mm
Weight
|145g
|176g
Operating System
|Android 4.4 KitKat
|Android 4.4.3 KitKat
Price (SIM-free unless otherwise stated)
|£549
|TBC
Availability
|Available
|TBC