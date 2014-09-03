Sky brings Now TV to Google’s Chromecast streamer

As of now, Sky's on-demand streaming service, Now TV, is now available on Google's Chromecast dongle.

Also, Sky has added another channel for customers with the Now TV Entertainment Month Pass (which costs a fiver per month), namely ITV Encore, which features lots of British drama and whodunit type shows including Poirot and Vera.

Gidon Katz, Director of Now TV, commented: "We're big fans of tiny media streaming devices so we're really excited to add Google Chromecast to the family. It means customers have another great way to enjoy Now TV on their big screen."

"We're getting ready for the colder, darker nights and making sure there's plenty of great TV to watch while snuggled down on the sofa. Adding the very best of British drama from ITV Encore means TV addicts won't be short of shows to enjoy this autumn."

Now TV offers 13 of Sky's best pay TV channels, and with the Movies Month Pass, some 800 films for £8.99 per month (with a month's free trial available). Unlimited access to some pretty new movies is offered, including the likes of Gravity and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, which are set to go live later this month.

Now TV is available across a shed-load of devices these days, some 50 of them including all the major consoles, phones and tablets, as well as media players from Roku, Apple TV and of course now the Chromecast.