Sony Xperia Z3 launch: LIVE updates, commentary and analysis

Sony is expected to reveal the next iteration of its Xperia handset range, the Xperia Z3, at a packed-out event in Berlin ahead of IFA this week. ITProPortal is going to be on the ground, giving you all the updates you need, as well as photos and analysis of what the updates to the new Xperia phone really mean.

Join us at 15:00 BST (16:00 CEST) for live coverage of the Sony event.

In a market dominated by vendors churning out carbon copies of their rival's smartphones, Sony Xperia phones have consistently set themselves apart from other brands - and the latest addition to the Xperia family, the Xperia Z3, should be no different.

Really, it's not been that long since the Sony Xperia Z2 muscled onto the scene. Widely praised as "the world's best camera in a waterproof smartpone," the Z2 was announced at a packed Mobile World Conference press conference in Barcelona. It means the new Z3 would be launching less than six months after the Z2 and exactly 12 months after the Z1.

Stay tune for all the updates, minute-by-minute commentary, photos and analysis, live from Berlin.