Sony Xperia Z3 vs Huawei Ascend P7: Full smartphone specs comparison

Huzzah! Sony has just revealed its new flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia Z3, at a packed IFA 2014 conference in Berlin.

But the Z2 was launched just a few months ago, so with such a short production time frame can the Z3 stack up against other handset heavyweights? Let's pit it against the popular Huawei P7 Ascend and find out which smartphone is worthy its flagship price tag.

Display

Measuring 5.2in and 5in respectively, the Sony Xperia Z3 and Huawei Ascend P7's screens are pretty well matched in terms of size. All the flagships are supersizing at the moment, and since 5in seems to be the sweet spot, both handsets are bang on trend with customers' desire to have large screens for app and media consumption.

Both the Z3 and the P7 also boast 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolutions, which again is the average amount seen across all major manufacturers' flagship smartphones. Where the two handsets differ, however, is in their pixel per inch densities (PPI). The Sony Xperia Z3 has a rather precise measurement of 423.64 ppi, while the Huawei Ascend P7 comes in slightly higher at 441 ppi.

Still, to the naked eye you won't really see much difference. Your naked eye can only see densities of up to 399, so you won't be able to distinguish between the densities of the P7 and the Z3. All in all then, screen-wise the two smartphones are neck and neck.

Size and weight

Size, however, is where the Xperia Z3 and Ascend P7 start to break apart. For starters, the former measures 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm while the latter is 139.8 x 68.8 x 6.5mm (w x d x h.) Despite having fairly similar screen sizes, the Huawei Ascend is much narrower in width than its Sony rival. Still, the Z3 shouldn't develop a dieting complex just yet because it's also a full 3.2mm slimmer than Huawei's handset - and for that reason should feel more elegant in the palm.

Weight-wise though, the Z3 tips the scales at a much heavier 152g compared to the P7's 124g. That's enough of a gap to really feel the difference if you were holding both smartphones in either palm, and it's enough for Huawei to pip Sony to the post on this one.

Battery

A key selling point of the Z3 is the claim that its 3,100 mAh can last up to two days of standard use before being charged. That's a seriously impressive announcement, and with Sony's famous STAMINA mode (which disables all background applications when the screen is switched off) you can be sure that the Z3 will offer some of the best power-saving options in the mobile market.

In contrast, the Huawei Ascend P7 only has a 2,500 mAh battery. However, it does also have a slightly less powerful HiSilicon Kirin 910T Wuad-core processor clocking in at 1.8GHz compared to the Xperia Z3's Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor that clocks 2.5GHz. It means that the P7 shouldn't be guzzling as much power as the Z3 anyway, but with promises of a two day battery life Sony definitely wins out on the battery front.

Cameras

Since Sony also manufacturers cameras to pay its bills, it's of no surprise that the Xperia Z3 boasts a very impressive camera. The 20.7-megapixel snapper combines crisp autofocus with LED flash, meaning it can take high-quality photos even in low light. Budding James Camerons will also be pleased to know it offers 4K video, and a 2.2-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and Skype calls.

The Huawei P7 Ascend's camera is slightly more underpowered, boasting only 13-megapixels and 1080p @ 30fps video shooting capacity. Still, what it lacks on the rear it makes up for on the front, with a secondary 8-megapixel snapper that's one of the highest megapixel counts for a front-facing camera we've seen. If you take part in a lot of video conferencing on the move, you may want to consider the P7.

Conclusion

Overall, to decide between the Huawei Ascend P7 and the Sony Xperia Z3 will require you to establish what you really want your smartphone for. If you're looking for a business device that's lightweight, ergonomic and equipped with a strong front-facing camera to keep in contact with base back at the office, the P7 wins out overall.

However, with its powerful processor, lengthy battery life and excellent rear camera, for a consumer or consumer / business hybrid device the Sony Xperia Z3 seems to have everything you'd need. Which one would you choose? Let us know in our poll, or the comments section below.

Specifications

Sony Xperia Z 3 Huawei Ascend P7 Display Screen size 5.2in 5in Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 pixels 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Pixel density 423.64ppi 441ppi Type TRILUMINOS IPS LCD Processor and battery Family Snapdragon 801 HiSilicon Kirin 910T CPU Krait 400 Cortex-A9 Cores Quad-core Quad-core Clock speed 2.5 GHz 1.8 GHz GPU Adreno 330 Mali-450MP4 Battery 3,100 mAh 2,500mAh Claimed 3G talk time 14h talktime 14h talktime Storage and memory RAM 3GB RAM 2GB Internal storage 16GB 16GB microSD Yes Yes Camera Rear 20.7-megapixel 13 megapixel Video 4K 1080p @ 30fps Front 2.2-megapixel 8 megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging Yes No Dimensions Size 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm 139.8 x 68.8 x 6.5mm Weight 152g 124g Operating System Android 4.4 KitKat Android 4.4 KitKat Price (SIM-free) £549 £370