Sony Xperia Z3 vs LG G3: Full smartphone specs comparison

Sony has just pulled the cloak the Xperia Z3 smartphone at a packed conference stage in Berlin's IFA 2014 trade show. Applause ensued and social media went wild, but is the Xperia Z3 any match for what has been widely recognised as the smartphone of 2014, the LG G3?

Really, the million dollar question is should you buy the Xperia Z3 or the LG G3 flagship? Let's break down the specs to try and find the answer.

Display

Let's make it clear from the start: the Sony Xperia Z3 was always going to struggle to beat the LG G3 on the screen front.

While they're both fairly similar in size (the Z3 measures 5.2in while its rival has a slightly larger 5.5in display,) it's the quality of the screens that really differ. The Z3 has a not-too-shabby 1,920 x 1,080 pixels resolution, with a precise 423.64ppi (pixels per inch) density.

The LG G3, on the other hand, has garnered global critical acclaim for the revolutionary quality of its True HD-IPS display. With a 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution and a positively rapacious 543 ppi count, LG's flagship actually boasts the same resolution as a high-end PC gaming monitor. It wins this round hands down.

Size and weight

On the size front, both the LG G3 and the Sony Xperia Z3 are fairly well-matched. The former measures 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9 mm, while the latter measures 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm (w x d x h.) It means the LG G3 is slightly longer, and significantly thicker than it's slimmed down rival. However, when we examine the smartphones' weights it becomes clear that the Xperia Z3 is actually heavier at 152g compared to the LG G3's 149g.

Battery

A key selling point of the Z3 is the claim that its 3,100 mAh battery can last up to two days of standard use before being charged. That's a seriously impressive announcement, and with Sony's famous STAMINA mode (which disables all background applications when the screen is switched off) you can be sure that the Z3 will offer some of the best power-saving options in the mobile market

In contrast, the LG G3 only has a 3,000 mAh battery. However, I happen to own an LG G3 myself and with careful use (using the camera, calls, texts and light apps like Facebook) I can easily go an entire day and night cycle without charging it. It will be interesting to see if, with equally careful use, the Sony Xperia Z3 can claim the same.

Cameras

It's here that the Sony Xperia Z3 really comes into its own. With a 20.7-megapixel count, it dwarfs the LG G3's 13-megapixel offering. The ability to shoot in 4K will also please budding James Camerons, and a 2.2-megapixel front-facing snapper will fulfil all your selfie and Skype needs. The fact that the Z3 is waterproof in depths of up to 1.5 metres is also a huge selling point, meaning that you can shoot memorable underwater pictures on the Z3 that you'd never be able to achieve on the LG G3.

Conclusion

Between these two, the answer of which is best all really comes down to what you want in a smartphone. If you want a powerful camera phone, the Sony Xperia Z3 wins out overall, as it makes use of Sony's expertise manufacturing actual cameras outside the mobile sphere.

If you want a device for consuming media in high-quality, I'd recommend the LG G3. It's screen is perfectly suited to gaming and watching TV shows, both in size and resolution. But which would you choose? Let us know in the comment section below, or by answering our poll.

Specifications

Sony Xperia Z 3 LG G3 Display Screen size 5.2in 5.5in Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 pixels 2,560 x 1,440 pixels Pixel density 423.64ppi 534ppi Type TRILUMINOS True HD-IPS Processor and battery Family Snapdragon 801 Snapdragon 801 CPU Krait 400 Krait 400 Cores Quad-core Quad-core Clock speed 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz GPU Adreno 330 Adreno 330 Battery 3,100 mAh 3,000 mAh Claimed 3G talk time 14h talktime 21h talktime Storage and memory RAM 3GB RAM 2GB RAM/3GB RAM Internal storage 16GB 16GB/32GB microSD Yes Yes Camera Rear 20.7-megapixel 13-megapixel Video 4K 2,160p Front 2.2-megapixel 2.1-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging Yes Yes Dimensions Size 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 152g 149g Operating System Android 4.4 KitKat Android 4.4.2 KitKat Price (SIM-free) £549 £479