Two camera behemoths' specs slug it out: Sony Xperia Z3 vs Lumia 930

Sony has just announced the Xperia Z3 smartphone, which replaces the less-than-a-year-old Xperia Z2 with a slimmer, lighter and more powerful handset. But is the Xperia Z3 any match for the Lumia 930? Should you buy the Xperia Z3 or the Lumia 930? Let's break down the spec differences and take a look.

Display

Display-wise, the Xperia Z3 has an extra 0.2 inches to play with here, but in terms of ppi the Lumia 930 packs more into its 5in screen, suggesting a superior image quality. What with both smartphones boasting a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution, the ultimate difference in quality may come down to the display type - TRILUMINOS for the Z3, and AMOLED for the Lumia. The Z3's "crisp" TRILUMINOS technology claims to display high-definition colours in their most natural tones, while AMOLED technology is ideal for larger higher definition displays with a lot of pixels.

Size and weight

Sony have managed to create a device that is both 17g lighter and 2.5 mm slimmer than the Lumia 930, though the Z3 is 11 mm longer. The Xperia Z3 is 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm and the Lumia 930 is 137 x 71 x 9.8 mm.

Battery

The Xperia Z3 has a big ol' battery, and I thought the 930's was quite large. At 3,100 mAh it's a packhorse, yet strangely the Z3 only offers 14 hours 3G talktime. The Lumia offers 14 hours and 30 mins with a smaller battery.

Cameras

This is where these two smartphones pit it out. The Xperia Z3 and Lumia 930 house 20.7-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras respectively, so not much difference there. Z3 users can enjoy 4K video though and a 2.2-megapixel front facing camera (to take selfies with jealous Lumia owners).

Conclusion

These two smartphones are camera behemoths and are both consequently quite heavy. The Lumia 930 is especially chunky for a smartphone and boasts 32 GB of storage - double that of the Z3 - but most of the Sony handset's features are marginally better than the Lumia's, including a whole lot more RAM and the option of microSD storage. Logically, the Z3 has it, but if you're driven by passion, go for the Lumia (it's much better looking).

See more Sony Xperia Z3 specs comparisons

Sony Xperia Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: Full smartphone specs comparison

Sony Xperia Z3 vs Nexus 5: Specs comparison

Sony Xperia Z3 vs LG G3: Full smartphone specs comparison

Sony Xperia Z3 vs Xperia Z2: Full smartphone specs comparison

Sony Xperia Z3 vs Huawei Ascend P7: Full smartphone specs comparison

Sony Xperia Z3 vs HTC One (M8): Specs comparison

Sony Xperia Z3 vs Apple iPhone 5s: Full smartphone specs comparison

Sony Xperia Z3 vs Lumia 930: Specs comparison

Specifications

Sony Xperia Z 3 Lumia 930 Display Screen size 5.2in 5in Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Pixel density 423.64ppi 441ppi Type TRILUMINOS AMOLED Processor and battery Family Snapdragon 801 Snapdragon 800 CPU Krait 400 Krait 400 Cores Quad-core Quad-core Clock speed 2.5 GHz 2.2Ghz GPU Adreno 330 Adreno 300 Battery 3,100 mAh 2,420 mAh Claimed 3G talk time 14h talktime 14h 30m talktime Storage and memory RAM 3GB RAM 2GB Internal storage 16GB 32GB microSD Yes No Camera Rear 20.7-megapixel 20 megapixel Video 4K 1080p @ 30fps Front 2.2-megapixel 1.2 megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging Yes Yes Dimensions Size 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm 137 x 71 x 9.8 mm Weight 152g 169g Operating System Android 4.4 KitKat Microsoft Windows Phone 8.1 Price (SIM-free) £549 440