Sony Xperia Z3 vs Xperia Z2: Full smartphone specs comparison

Only a matter of months after it launched the Xperia Z2, Sony has just lifted the lid on its Xperia Z3 flagship smartphone at a packed IFA 2014 event in Berlin.

But it really has just been months since the world met the Z2 - so what's exactly changed? When it comes down to it, should you fork out for the Sony Xperia Z3, or just stick with the Z2 and what you already know?

Let's break down the specs exactly and take a look.

Display

Well, this is going to be quite a short section because in all honesty, not much has changed on the display front. The Sony Xperia Z3 has kept with the old Xperia Z2's 5.2in screen size, and it still packs the same resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Its pixel per inch count (ppi) is also virtually identical at 424, and since Sony has imbued both handsets with its TRILUMINOS technology, there's no news to report except for the fact that there's no news.

Size and weight

Thankfully, more dramatic changes can be seen on the weight front. While the dimensions of the Z3 remain basically unaltered from its Z2 predecessor, its clearly been engaged in a solid weight-loss regime because it's shed a whole 11g in just a few short months.

While the Sony Xperia Z2 weighed in at a hefty 163g, the Z3 tips the scales at just 152g. That's a lot lighter, especially considering that size-wise the handset hasn't actually changed that much at all in its dimensions.

Battery

Weirdly, the battery seems to have got smaller on the Sony Xperia Z3. Whereas the Z2 clocked in at 3,200 mAh, the Z3 has just a 3,100 mAh juicer. With an identical Snapdragon 801 processor and slightly faster clock speed of 2.5GHz, this will surely mean that the Z3 will drain slightly quicker than its older sibling.

This is seen in the claimed 3G talktime. Whereas the new flagship boasts of 14 hour talktime, its predecessor says it can manage 19 hours. Why Sony decided to skimp here is unclear, but whatever the case it's clear that the Z2 edges ahead in the battery race.

Cameras

Again, on the photography front the two handsets are virtually identical. Both have 20.7-megapixel cameras with 2.2-megapixel front-facing snappers for selfies and Skype calls. The only difference is in video quality; where the Z2 can only shoot in 2,160p resolution, the Z3 boasts some swish 4K abilities.

Conclusion

Writing these specs side by side made clear just how confusing it is that Sony has released a Z3 handset at all. On the most basic level of handset specifications, there is really very little difference between the Xperia Z3 and the old Xperia Z2. The only major changes are seen in the fact you can now shoot video in 4K, and that the handset is 11g lighter.

A more apt name for the handset would have been the Sony Xperia Z2.2, or the Xperia Z2+. Branding it an entirely new device strikes us as misleading to say the least. But what do you think? Would you fork out for the latest Sony smartphone? Let us know in our poll.

Specifications

Sony Xperia Z 3 Sony Xperia Z2 Display Screen size 5.2in 5.2in Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 pixels 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Pixel density 423.64ppi 424ppi Type TRILUMINOS TRILUMINOS Processor and battery Family Snapdragon 801 Snapdragon 801 CPU Krait 400 Krait 400 Cores Quad-core Quad-core Clock speed 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz GPU Adreno 330 Adreno 330 Battery 3,100 mAh 3,200 mAh Claimed 3G talk time 14h talktime 19h talktime Storage and memory RAM 3GB RAM 3GB RAM Internal storage 16GB 16GB microSD Yes Yes Camera Rear 20.7-megapixel 20.7- megapixel Video 4K 2,160p Front 2.2-megapixel 2.2-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging Yes Yes Dimensions Size 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm 146.8 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm Weight 152g 163g Operating System Android 4.4 KitKat Android 4.4.2 KitKat Price (SIM-free) £549 £499