Today's tech IFA 2014 special: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 review, Sony Xperia Z3 hands-on, Lenovo unveils new product line

You have every right to be jealous

Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Hands-on review

ITProportal's very own Aatif Sulleyman was lucky enough to get his hands on Samsung's freshly announced Galaxy Note 4.

The Galaxy Note 4 was announced mere hours ago, and has some serious power under the hood. The device features 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and runs Google's latest Android build 4.4.4 KitKat.

The Note 4 can also detect which direction voices are coming from, has "Smart OIS" which takes stable photos even while bumping around, and can fully charge in just 30 minutes "-ish".

...And now we'll never wash our hands again

Sony Xperia Z3 hands-on review: An iPhone-killer that chooses substance over style

We didn't just cover Samsung though! Staff writer extraordinaire Paul Cooper somehow managed to get intimate with the equally-as-freshly announced Sony Xperia Z3.

An alleged "iPhone killer," the Xperia Z3 boasts some violently powerful specs including; a Quad-core 2.5 GHz Krait 400 processor, 3GB RAM, and a full two days of battery life. Not to mention the beastly 20.7-megapixel camera, water and dust proofing, and svelte design.

Lenovo finally releases a tablet

IFA 2014: Lenovo launches 8in TAB S8 tablet, touchscreen Y70 Touch, and ERAZER X315 gaming rig

Not to be out done by Sony and Samsung, Lenovo skipped on unveiling its devices at a press conference and allowed IFA 2014 attendees a glimpse at three exciting new pieces of kit.

The devices included an 8in Intel-powered Android tablet called (imaginatively) the TAB S8, a considerably more imaginatively named gaming rig called the ERAZER X315, and a 17in touchscreen laptop.