Avast mobile security becomes fastest growing security app on Google Play Store

Avast is the fastest grossing cyber security app in Android history after it reached the 100 million downloads in a shorter length of time than any other application in the mobile OS’s history.

The company’s Mobile Security app passed 100 million downloads in under two-and-a-half years and is currently seeing around 200,000 downloads every day on the Google Play Store.

“We are pleased that we achieved this milestone so quickly,” said Vince Steckler, CEO of Avast. “People have chosen Avast because we provide real value and protection, great products, and have a powerful global brand.”

Avast’s app allows users to back up data, protect information and has the additional advantage of allowing users find lost phones with the inclusion of a “kill switch” that is now becoming the law in certain US states.

“The kill switch bill confirms that we truly understand our users’ needs and innovate quickly to protect their security and privacy,” stated Jude McColgan, president of mobile at Avast. “It is vital to use third party tools, like Avast, to fully secure your devices.”

California became the most recent state to pass the kill switch bill that makes it the law for all smartphones in the state to carry the technology that renders a phone useless once it has been stolen.

In this sense, Avast has helped to track and find over 2.2 million lost or misplaced smartphones and users have been able to take 54,000 so called “thefties” of criminals trying to unlock smartphones that have been stolen. Users of the app have also remotely locked phones on more than 600,000 occasions and wiped data from those devices.

Avast is also available on the Apple App Store though it is understandably more popular on Android due to the high level of malware that afflicts the mobile OS compared to its rival – something that shows no signs of changing anytime soon.