Daily Deals: Microsoft Surface 2 64GB 10.6in tablet for £329

John Lewis has the Microsoft Surface 2 64GB Windows RT 10.6in Tablet for a low £329.00 Free Delivery. This normally retails for £439.

Super thin with a depth of just 8.9mm, the Surface 2 is a thinner, lighter tablet, great for work or entertainment on the go. The VaporMg casing with a magnesium finish delivers excellent protection with a sophisticated look.

The 10.6", 16:9 display features a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, providing Full HD picture. The speakers have been improved too for more immersive sound.

Front- and rear-facing cameras provide photos and selfies, and a 10-hour battery life ensures plenty of daily use.

A keyboard can be bought separately, if you're a bit old school.

Get the deal here.