eBay users denied account access in latest glitch

A number of eBay users are reporting difficulty signing in to the site from locations in the US, India, the UK and other parts of Europe.

Users are unable to sign into their accounts and have been receiving incorrect password alerts.

In an interview with the BBC, Ryan Moore, an eBay spokesman, said that the technical glitch was part of scheduled server maintenance.

It is the eleventh major issue to hit the e-retailing giant this year, but Mr Moore was keen to stress that the current problem was only affecting a small number of users.

"We're working to resolve this issue quickly and will continue to keep our customers updated. We apologise for any inconvenience to our users," he said.

Administrators for the site had previously notified users regarding the planned maintenance on 4 September, but many still criticised the online auction site.

Users took to Twitter and eBay's community forums to voice their displeasure with the glitch, using the hashtag #ebaydown.

Many other users have reported issues with eBay's payment processing site, PayPal, in what is just the latest in a series of technical problems to affect the firm in 2014.

The auction site also confirmed a massive data breach affecting 145 million customers back in May, which is currently under investigation by UK, European and US authorities.