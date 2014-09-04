Google pegs USA, Germany, France and others for UK export growth

Google wants to help UK businesses expand overseas through a new mapping experience that identifies 10 different markets across the globe that are ripe for expansion.

The Export Business Map profiles the world’s 10 most lucrative international markets in terms of strategic value and operational readiness with various pieces of information that should help UK firms hit the likes of the USA, France, Germany and Sweden.

It includes information on Internet penetration, web search and online purchasing behaviours as well as various other key demographic insights and Google has set it up to help firms take advantage of the global ecommerce export market that will hit £45 billion by 2020.

“The Internet has removed boundaries, changing markets forever. This means that everyone from traditional businesses and established Internet players, to bedroom start-ups, can take advantage of online tools and digital marketing to easily target new territories and engage with new customers. We hope the Google Export Business Map will help UK businesses to capitalise on the £45bn opportunity, inspiring them to think beyond their local markets and grow quickly and strategically,” stated Peter Fitzgerald, UK country sales director at Google.

Google’s Export Business Map comes with new research from OC&C Strategy Consultants, in collaboration with Google, showing that UK businesses in the travel, retail, leisure and content sectors can expect to benefit from an ecommerce market that will be worth £45 billion by 2020. This is three times the current estimated value of £13 billion and the 10 markets on Google’s map are pegged for especially high growth.

OC&C’s report, called “International ecommerce – The Future is Now” explains the need for UK businesses to embrace digital tools as part of a forward-facing strategy and uses the example of PayPal and Airbnb as companies that expanded rapidly with the results of that clear to see.