HTC reveals Desire 820 mid-range octa-core smartphone

HTC has unveiled a new mid-range smartphone, the HTC Desire 820 which follows up on the Desire 816 – a handset we happened to like rather a lot when we reviewed it (in fact, it won an award).

Read more: HTC Desire 816 review

The Desire 820 steps up the game with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor, an octa-core 64-bit CPU with four cores at 1.5GHz and the remainder at 1GHz, and 4G LTE Cat 4 support. This drives a 5.5in screen (the same size as the Desire 816) with a resolution of 1280 x 720.

As well as an impressive display, quality sound is also promised, with the phone boasting twin front-facing stereo HTC BoomSound speakers.

The Desire 820's rear camera is a 13 megapixel snapper with an f/2.2 aperture, and promises good performance in low light, plus HTC has really gone to town for lovers of selfies by providing an 8 megapixel front-facer. Software features allow you to do things like blend your face with that of a friend or celebrity.

The phone also supports HTC's Dot View case, which allows you to use the handset without opening the cover.

Peter Chou, HTC's CEO, commented: "Our new HTC Desire model gives entertainment lovers exactly what they are looking for; a powerful, fast, stylish smartphone that delivers their favourite content on a big screen at a competitive price. With the HTC Desire 820, we've combined the most advanced technology with the best possible entertainment experience and bold, distinctive design, to deliver a handset that is both desirable and affordable."

A release date or price has yet to be confirmed.