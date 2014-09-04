IFA 2014: 3Doodler celebrates topping 100,000 shipments by adding eight new colours to the 3D printing pen’s line-up

3Doodler 3D pens have shipped to over 100,000 customers worldwide and it is celebrating by launching a brand new range of accessories and eight additional plastics at IFA 2014.

Among the new accessories that have been unveiled are a DoodleStand to make printing easier as well as a new set of nozzles and a pedal that gives added precision to the printing process.

“That more than a hundred thousand people are using our 3D pen worldwide marks a fantastic year for both 3Doodler and the 3D printing industry alike; and by giving people new accessories and plastics to use with the3Doodler, we hope to continue sparking imaginations and encouraging people to doodle truly fantastic creations,” stated co-founder Daniel Cowen.

Buying the DoodleStand means that owners have a dedicated holder for the world’s first 3D printing pen whilst at the same time allowing accurate and clean lines to be drawn.

The new Nozzle Set includes six interchangeable nozzles that allow different shapes to be printed including ribbon, square and triangular shaped items. The Pedal, meanwhile, makes it easier to start and stop the extrusion of plastic from the pen and gives a greater range of precise movement as the on-pen buttons are no longer in use.

Among the eight new plastics, or colours, are Radioactive Yellow, Cotton Candy Pink, Café au Lait, and two additions to the “Clearly” range, Clearly Yellow and Clearly Black, and this means there are now 46 colours across ABS and PLA.

“Just a few of the things that have been 3D designed include a 6ft scale model of the Tokyo Tower, the first ever life sized 3D printed humanoid skeleton, fashion designs, including a fully 3Doodled dress, and a working RC plane,” Cowen explained.

3Doodler pens are available across the world with Maplin, Firebox and London’s Science Museum among the retailers selling the pen in the UK from £99.