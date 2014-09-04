IFA 2014: Alcatel Onetouch unveils new Hero phablet and tablet

Alcatel Onetouch has updated its Hero family of products with a new smartphone and tablet that both bring octa-core performance to the table.

The Hero 8 tablet and Hero 2 phablet were both unveiled at the IFA 2014 conference in Berlin and have a range of features to cater to a number of different users.

Alcatel’s latest phablet-offering comes in the form of the 4G-enabled Hero 2 that has a 6in full HD screen with an edge-to-edge display that makes it easy to create handwritten notes using the stylus accessory.

Under the hood there is an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz supplemented by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage that can be upgraded to 32GB using the phablet’s microSD card slot.

It comes with a 13.1-megapixel camera on the back as well as a 5-megapixel lens on the front that reflects the increasingly selfie-centred trend of most manufacturers and the whole show is powered by a 3,100mAh battery.

“At Alcatel Onetouch, we see the demand for large-display devices,” said Dan Dery, Alcatel Onetouch Chief Marketing Officer. “HERO 2 answers this call and in addition, it’s the perfect device for work and play, with multiple tools to express user creativity.”

Hero 8, the tablet offering, has an 8in display with a 1,920 x 1,200 full HD resolution, octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage that can be expanded with a microSD card, and weighs in at just 310g.

It has a 5-megapixel camera on the back and 2-megapixel lens on the front and is able to handle voice calls plus is Miracast-enabled meaning that video and audio files can be wirelessly transmitted straight to a TV or monitor without a router being involved.

Both devices can also be used with Alcatel Onetouch’s Sidekick 2 device and will be released to the public later on this month.