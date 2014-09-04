IFA 2014: Hauppauge unveils mySmarthome security and control kits

Over at IFA in Berlin, Hauppauge has revealed two new smart home kits compatible with Z-Wave wireless technology, which allow you to control lights and electrical appliances in your house, among other things.

The kits are offered in two flavours – a Control Starter Kit and a Security Starter Kit, the former being aimed at home automation, and the latter has an emphasis on monitoring and security with a camera unit included.

Both are built around the mySmarthome Main Controller hub (pictured), which is hooked up to the user's router, and comes pre-configured to control up to 5 Z-Wave devices out of the box (though that number can be expanded). Android and iOS apps can then be used to control the various smart devices in your house.

MySmarthome also utilises a cloud-based service to send alerts to your mobile device, so it can tell you, for example, if your front door has been opened while you're away.

So what exactly do you get in the kits?

The mySmarthome Control Starter Kit contains the hub along with two smart home plugs and a four-in-one sensor, with the plugs able to control lights or small motors. The sensor can detect motion – along with doors and windows opening – and temperature and brightness.

With the mySmarthome Security Starter Kit you get the hub along with a security camera, smoke detector, flood detector and a four-in-one sensor. These do exactly what you'd expect, with the security camera being wireless and able to send video to the main hub via Wi-Fi.

Ken Plotkin, President of Hauppauge Computer Works, commented: "The idea behind mySmarthome came when I tried to automate my own home. I found currently available products frustrating to install and impossible to set up. Hauppauge mySmarthome was designed to be easy to install but reliable, with alerts designed to be sent via text or e-mail mySmarthome was designed for my home!"

While the system is built around Z-Wave at the moment, support for other standards such as Zigbee will be added via future upgrades.

The battle for standards in the smart home world is something of a bone of contention right now.

