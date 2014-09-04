IFA 2014: Huawei debuts Ascend Mate 7 phablet complete with iPhone-like finger scanner

Huawei has debuted four new handsets at IFA 2014 that includes the huge Ascend Mate 7 to give Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 4 a run for its money in the phablet sector with a iPhone 5S-esque fingerprint scanner.

The new handset arrives alongside the Ascend G7 mid-range handset and two offerings for lower end customers in the shape of the Ascend Y550 and Ascent G620S that both run on skinned versions of Android 4.4 KitKat.

Top of the new range is the Ascend Mate 7 that sports a 6in full HD display with a Kirin 825 octa-core processor made up of four A15 chips clocked at 1.8GHz as well as four A7 chips that pack 1.3GHz of power.

It has a 13-megapixel snapper on the back as well as a 5-megapixel lens on the front side with a fingerprint scanner on the rear that, according to Tech Radar, works in the same way as the Apple iPhone 5S feature that means a single touch of the finger is sufficient.

Finally, the Ascend Mate 7 is powered by a 4,100mAh and it comes with CAT 6 LTE technology allowing data speeds up to 300Mbps.

Huawei’s Ascend G7, meanwhile, is an all-metal device that has a 5.5in 1,280 x 720 display complete with a 1.2GHz quad-core 64-bit chip, 2GB of RAM, and the same 13-megapixel camera on the back and 5-megapixel lens on the front.

There is a 3,000mAh battery, 32GB of onboard storage, and it runs the Emotion 3.0 UI as a skin on top of Google’s Android 4.4 KitKat OS, with the same present on the Ascend Mate 7.

At the lower end of the scale is the Ascend Y550 that has a 4.5in display as well as a 64-bit quad-core processor, 5-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front snapper, 4GB storage, a microSD card slot and a 2,000mAh battery.

The Ascend G620S, on the other hand, has the same processor with a 5in HD display, an 8-megapixel rear lens, 2-megapixel one on the front, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard memory and a microSD card slot.

Huawei is sending the Mate 7 and two low-end models to stores in October whilst the Ascend G7 arrives in November and pricing information will be released around the same time.

Image Credit: Android Ayuda