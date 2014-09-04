IFA 2014: Meet the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active ‘ruggedised’ enterprise slate

Samsung’s ruggedness has gotten another layer of thick facial hair after it unveiled a durable tablet that is specifically aimed at enterprises and brings a UI that is designed for those doing work that keeps fingers off the screen.

The Galaxy Tab Active is an 8in tablet that has water resistance and among the other features is the ability to drop the slate from a height of 4ft without any damage being sustained.

Its 8in display is WXGA LCD with a quad-core processor clocked at 1.2GHz that is supplemented by 1.5GB of RAM and there is 16GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 64GB through the microSD card slot.

It has 10 hours of power that comes from a detachable 4,450mAh battery and Engadget reports that the UI is designed for “tough work” thus giving Samsung a shot at another sector of the market.

Further to this there is a tougher version of its S Pen, the C Pen, which presumably has features akin to an advanced Swiss army knife that allow a worker to stay alive out in the wilderness. Camera-wise it has a 3.1-megapixel snapper on the back and the custom protective cover helps it absorb drops from 4ft in the air.

Its enterprise ambitions are backed up by Samsung’s own Knox security software and it comes in titanium green with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi with LTE versions of the tablet, with pricing and a release date set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

