Intel teams up with Opening Ceremony to produce fashionable MICA smart bracelet

Intel and Opening Ceremony are looking to add some pizzazz to the wearables market with a new smart bracelet that has fashion at its heart.

The My Intelligent Communication Accessory, or MICA for short, is designed by Opening Ceremony and uses Intel technology to deliver SMS messages, meeting alerts and general notifications to the wearer’s wrist.

“MICA embodies a true collaboration between the fashion and technology industries, with design based on Opening Ceremony’s fashion expertise and Intel’s industrial design capabilities, as well as input gathered from Opening Ceremony’s unique community,” read a release announcing the latest stage in its production.

The design is made up of semi-precious gems and water snakeskin with advanced technology integration that brings communications capabilities as well as wireless charging support.

Opening Ceremony is introducing MICA as part of its Spring/Summer 2015 range on 7 September and there are two styles available with both featuring a curved sapphire glass touchscreen display. One style has a black water snakeskin with pearls from China and lapis stones from Madagascar whereas the other has white water snakeskin, tiger’s eye from South Africa and obsidian from Russia.

The two companies will announce additional features and functionalities at a later date that could include social media notifications from the likes of Facebook and Twitter delivered straight to the wrist.

Opening Ceremony plans to release the MICA wristband during the holiday season towards the end of this year at selected Barney’s and Opening Ceremony stores with special features and capabilities being “released soon”.