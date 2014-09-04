PIPCU copyright crackdown storms on with second Internet piracy arrest this week

In its second major arrest of the week, PIPCU (Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit) has placed two men from Skegness, Lincolnshire, in custody under suspicion of selling counterfeit software.

Two men, aged 48 and 45, were arrested and are believed to have been selling pirated software through a dedicated website. Danny Medlycott, head of PIPCU said: "Yesterday's operation demonstrates we are dedicated to combating IP [intellectual property] crime and protecting legitimate UK businesses and consumers."

Medlycott continued "It is important that consumers are aware of the risks of buying counterfeit items. Not only is purchasing fake software violating the intellectual rights of software authors, but consumers are also putting their computers and laptops at risk from security threats, such as viruses and malware."

PIPCU has been swift in its crackdown of IP crime, earlier this week a 27-year-old male was arrested for running an "industrial size streaming operation." This amounted to 12 servers streaming sporting events from around the world.

The unit also arrested a 20-year-old Nottingham man under suspicion of running a "proxy" server, a website that provides access to blocked sites through the use of proxies.

The City of London Police established PIPCU in September last year, with £2.5 million in funding from the UK IPO (intellectual property office). PIPCU has already taken down a number of high profile sites, such as SumoTorrent and MisterTorrent.me.

However due to the global nature of the Internet the sites simply changed domains and faced little repercussion other than a loss of traffic.