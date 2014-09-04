Today’s tech: FBI investigate iCloud hack, FCC rule Verizon to pay out £4.5 million, and our IFA 2014 Nokia Lumia 830 hands-on

FBI/4Chan grudge match

FBI investigating nude celebrity picture leaks

The iCloud hack has affected enough celebrities and now the FBI has launched into investigation mode. The images were leaked on the infamous den of depravity that is the 4chan message board, who have had so many FBI investigations that the board frequently jokes about the FBI, referring to the bureau as the "party van".

While some of the images were found to be fake, many more have been confirmed by the celebrities themselves as genuine. FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said: "We are [The FBI is] aware of the allegations concerning computer intrusions and the unlawful release of material involving high profile individuals, and is addressing the matter. Any further comment would be inappropriate at this time."

I see a storm on the Verizon

Verizon agrees to pay $7.4m in FCC privacy settlement

American telecom giant Verizon has agreed to pay $7.4 million (£4.5 million) to settle the investigation into its (lack of) consumer privacy protections by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

Verizon was found to not inform customers about the opt-out option from having their data used for marketing campaigns. The FCC found the lapse in opt-out notices from 2006 to 2012, and during that time Verizon took several months to tell the FCC about the lapse when the rules dictate the problems should be reported within five days.

IFA 2014: Nokia Lumia 830 hands-on review

The ITPP team is still scurrying through the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) halls, and Paul Cooper (using his journalistic powers of persuasion) got to play with Nokia's new flagship, the Lumia 830.

The Lumia calls itself "the world's first budget flagship" and promises "completely hassle-free photography." The phone has some modest specs, but with the iPhone 6 rumoured to only have 1GB of RAM, it's not the specs that matter; it's the execution.